AI vs. machine learning vs. deep learning: Key differences

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning are popular terms in enterprise IT, and sometimes used interchangeably, particularly when companies are trying to market their products. The terms, however, are not synonymous -- there are important distinctions.

AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence by machines. It has an ever-changing definition, as new technologies are created to simulate humans better, the capabilities and limitations of AI are revisited.

Those technologies include machine learning; deep learning, a subset of machine learning; and neural networks, a subset of deep learning.

To better understand the relationship between the different technologies, here is a primer on artificial intelligence vs. machine learning vs. deep learning.

What is machine learning? Machine learning is a subset of AI; it's one of the AI algorithms we've developed to mimic human intelligence. The other type of AI would be symbolic AI or good old-fashioned AI (GOFAI), i.e., rule-based systems using if-then conditions. Machine learning marks a turning point in AI development. Before machine learning, we tried to teach computers all the ins and outs of every decision they had to make. This made the process fully visible and the algorithm could take care of many complex scenarios. In its most complex form, the AI would traverse a number of decision branches and find the one with the best results. That is how IBM's Deep Blue was designed to beat Garry Kasparov at chess. But there are many things we simply cannot define via rule-based algorithms: for instance, face recognition. A rule-based system would need to detect different shapes such as circles, then determine how they are positioned and within what other objects, so that it would constitute an eye. And don't ask programmers how to code for detecting a nose! Machine learning takes an entirely different approach and lets the machines learn by themselves by ingesting vast amounts of data and detecting patterns. Many machine learning algorithms use statistics formulas and big data to function, and it is arguable that our advancements in big data and the vast data we collected enabled machine learning in the first place. Some of the machine learning algorithms used for classification and regression include linear regression, logistic regression, decision trees, support vector machines, naive Bayes, k-nearest neighbors, k-means, random forest and dimensionality reduction algorithms.

What is deep learning? Deep learning is a subset of machine learning. It still involves letting the machine learn from data, but it marks an important milestone in AI's evolution. Deep learning was developed based on our understanding of neural networks. The idea of building AI based on neural nets has been around since the 1980s, but it wasn't until 2012 that deep learning got real traction. Just like machine learning owes its bloom to the vast amount of data we produced, deep learning owes its adoption to the much cheaper computing powers that became available (as well as advancements in its algorithm). Deep learning enabled much smarter results than were originally possible with machine learning. Consider the face recognition example from earlier: In order to detect a face, what kind of data should we give to the AI and how should it learn what to look for, given that the only information we can provide is pixel colors? Deep learning makes use of layers of information processing, each gradually learning more and more complex representations of data. The early layers may learn about colors, the next ones learn about shapes, the following about combinations of those shapes and, finally, actual objects. Deep learning demonstrated a breakthrough in object recognition and its invention quickly advanced AI on several fronts, including natural language understanding. Deep learning is currently the most sophisticated AI architecture we have developed. Several deep learning algorithms include convolutional neural networks, recurrent neural networks, long short-term memory networks, generative adversarial networks and deep belief networks.