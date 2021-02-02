Do you have competitive data science key skills?

Data scientists must balance highly technical skills with the ability to cooperate and communicate across teams. Though the position is high in demand, the constant flux of languages, applications and programs requires even the best data scientists to be everevolving.

To be a competing data scientist in the enterprise, proof of diverse skills is required for the job -- programming knowledge, machine learning aptitude and database knowledge.

This quiz will walk you through some of the basic skills a data scientist will be expected to be competent in and gauge where you are in this process. Beyond these questions there will always be a need for people in data science to invest in continued learning and improved communication skills.