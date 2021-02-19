Free machine learning course: Using ML algorithms, practices and patterns

Machine learning has infiltrated much of the technology consumers and businesses use on a regular basis. Widespread adoption of this subset of artificial intelligence may have seemed futuristic not that long ago, but machine learning now runs behind popular applications such as online shopping, music streaming and car navigation systems. In fact, according to the Gallup and Northeastern University survey, "Optimism and Anxiety: Views on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Higher Education's Response," 85% of Americans already use AI applications powered by machine learning every day.

It's no surprise, then, that career opportunities are multiplying for those with machine learning skills. Although some industries faced labor reductions due to the automation machine learning can enable, the number of jobs created by the technology tripled between 2015 and 2019, leading to a shortage of qualified candidates, according to the "Gartner AI and Machine Learning Development Strategies Study." In addition, those positions are not limited to the IT department; they span across business units including finance, customer service, marketing, sales and research and development.

Another study published by job market analytics firm Burning Glass identified artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as one of the "most disruptive skills in tech," predicting that jobs requiring these skills will grow 71% from 2021 to 2026.

Break into a machine learning career For those hoping to take advantage of the growing job market, now is a good time to begin learning about machine learning. Job seekers looking to build machine learning expertise can pursue certifications such as Arcitura Education's Certified Machine Learning Specialist. Arcitura is a global education provider offering vendor-neutral training and certifications across a wide range of technical topics, including big data, cloud, security and digital transformation. The Certified Machine Learning Specialist program includes three modules designed to teach participants about machine learning practices, models and algorithms; how to use machine learning systems to perform a range of data analysis processing tasks; and how to apply these concepts to real business problems. The lessons listed below are select excerpts from Arcitura's program and provide an overview for anyone interested in working with machine learning and how to use its practical applications to achieve business goals. The first three lessons provide introductory content. The subsequent lessons delve further into individual machine learning techniques and practices. Each lesson documents the business problem addressed by the technique, the solution provided by the technique and how the technique is applied.