2 supervised learning techniques that aid value predictions

This article is excerpted from the course "Fundamental Machine Learning," part of the Machine Learning Specialist certification program from Arcitura Education. It is the ninth part of the 13-part series, "Using machine learning algorithms, practices and patterns."

This article explores the numerical prediction and category prediction supervised learning techniques. These machine learning techniques are applied when the target whose value needs to be predicted is known in advance and some sample data is available to train a model. As explained in Part 4, these techniques are documented in a standard pattern profile format.

Numerical prediction: Overview Requirement. How can the value of a numerical variable be predicted based on a set of known values of other variables?

Problem. Certain machine learning problems require predicting a numerical value based on some known variables, making it impossible to apply machine learning techniques where the target can only be a categorical variable.

Solution. The relationship between the known variables and the target variable is captured using a regression algorithm, which is then used to predict the unknown value of the target variable based on known values of the other variables.

Application. Regression algorithms, such as linear regression, are applied to the data set by first developing a model based on the known set of values of both the target and other variables, and then making predictions for the unknown value of the target variable based on a known set of values of other variables.

Numerical prediction: Explained

Problem A data set may contain a number of historical observations (rows) amassed over a period of time where the target value is numerical in nature and is known for those observations. An example is the number of ice creams sold and the temperature readings, where the number of ice creams sold is the target variable. To obtain value from this data, a business use case might require a prediction of how much ice cream will be sold if the temperature reading is known in advance from the weather forecast. As the target is numerical in nature, supervised learning techniques that work with categorical targets cannot be applied (Figure 1). Figure 1. A training data set contains two variables (x and y) that are numerical in nature (1). An algorithm needs to be applied to train the model to predict numerical values (2, 3). Once the model is trained, a known value of x needs to be fed to the model in order to find the value of y (4, 5).

Solution The historical data is capitalized upon by first finding independent variables that influence the target dependent variable and then quantifying this influence in a mathematical equation. Once the mathematical equation is complete, the value of the target variable is predicted by inputting the values of the independent values.

Application The data set is first scanned to find the best independent variables by applying the associativity computation pattern to find the relationship between the independent variables and the dependent variable. Only the independent variables that are highly correlated with the dependent variable are kept. Next, linear regression is applied. Linear regression, also known as least squares regression, is a statistical technique for predicting the values of a continuous dependent variable based on the values of an independent variable. The dependent and independent variables are also known as response and explanatory variables, respectively. As a mathematical relationship between the response variable and the explanatory variables, linear regression assumes that a linear correlation exists between the response and explanatory variables. A linear correlation between response and explanatory variables is represented through the line of best fit, also called a regression line. This is a straight line that passes as closely as possible through all points on the scatter plot (Figure 2). Figure 2. This is an example of linear regression as illustrated by the straight line passing as closely as possible to the scatter plot points. Linear regression model development starts by expressing the linear relationship. Once the mathematical form has been established, the next step is to estimate the parameters of the model via model fitting. This determines the line of best fit achieved via least squares estimation that aims to reduce the sum of squared error (SSE). The last stage is to evaluate the model either using R squared or mean squared error (MSE). MSE is a measure that determines how close the line of best fit is to the actual values of the response variable. Being a straight line, the regression line cannot pass through each point; it is an approximation of the actual value of the response variable based on estimated values. The distance between the actual and the estimated value of response variable is the error of estimation. For the best possible estimate of the response variable, the errors between all points, as represented by the sum of squared error, must be minimized. The line of best fit is the line that results in the minimum possible sum of squares errors. In other words, MSE identifies the variation between the actual value and the estimated value of the response variable as provided by the regression line (Figure 3). Figure 3. A scatter plot where the black crosses represent the y values of the source data set and the red crosses represent the estimated y values. The green line represents the magnitude of error for one prediction, which is the difference between the actual and predicted values of y. The coefficient of determination, called R squared, is the percentage of variation in the response variable that is predicted or explained by the explanatory variable, with values that vary between 0 and 1. A value equal to 0 means that the response variable cannot be predicted from the explanatory variable, while a value equal to 1 means the response variable can be predicted without any errors. A value between 0 and 1 provides the percentage of successful prediction. In regression, more than two explanatory variables can be used simultaneously for predicting the response variable, in which case it is called multiple linear regression. The numerical prediction pattern can benefit from the application of the graphical summaries computation pattern by drawing a scatter plot to graphically validate if a linear relationship exists between the response and explanatory variables (Figure 4). Figure 4. A training data set is comprised of two variables (x and y) that are numerical in nature (1). An algorithm is applied to train a model to predict numerical values (2). The trained model exists in the form of a mathematical equation (3). A known value for x is fed to the model, and the model makes a prediction for the value of y (4, 5).

Category prediction: Overview Requirement. How can the category that new data belongs to be predicted based on previous example data given so that the target categories are known in advance?

Problem. In certain scenarios, the possible categories to which a data instance belongs to are known in advance along with examples of data instances belonging to these categories. However, what is not known is how to categorize new data instance into one of the known categories.

Solution. A classification model is trained by using the example data in order to build an understanding of the characteristics of examples that belong to different categories. The model is then used to classify new instances into one of the known categories.

Application. Classification algorithms such as KNN, naive Bayes, and decision trees are employed to build the classification model using existing example data and to predict the category of the new data instance.

Category prediction: Explained

Problem There are cases where a business problem involves predicting a category -- such as whether a customer will default on their loan or whether an image is a cat or a dog -- based on historical examples of defaulters and cats and dogs, respectively. In this case, the categories (default/not default and cat/dog) are known in advance. However, as the target class is categorical in nature, numerical predictive algorithms cannot be applied to train and predict a model for classification purposes (Figure 5). Figure 5. A financial data set is prepared to display whether customers have defaulted on their loans based on a number of features such as age and outstanding loan amount (whereby 1=yes and 0=no) (1). A model needs to be trained for default prediction (2, 3). The trained model will be fed known feature values of a customer (not previously seen by the model), based on which the model needs to make a prediction on whether or not the customer will default (4, 5).

Solution Supervised machine learning techniques are applied by selecting a problem-specific machine learning algorithm and developing a classification model. This involves first using the known example data to train a model. The model is then fed new unseen data to find out the most appropriate category to which the new data instance belongs.