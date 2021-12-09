How an AI startup is trying to fix gender bias in workplace

When Katica Roy returned to work after the birth of her daughter, her supervisor asked her to take on two new teams, tripling her workload in a matter of two weeks without additional pay or a promotion.

Meanwhile, management asked a male colleague to take on one extra team. With his new responsibilities came a promotion and more pay.

In order to get the pay equity due her, Roy notified her human resources team about the Lilly Ledbetter Act, a federal law that helps pay practices are non-discriminatory and fair, without gender or other bias, by making it easier to file equal-pay lawsuits.

While she ended up succeeding in her gender bias protest, the process led Roy to found and become CEO of Pipeline Equity, a SaaS vendor that uses cloud-based AI, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) technology to improve the financial performance of its users by trying to close the gender equity gap.

Trying to fix the gender equity gap Pipeline, based in Denver, examined gender equity disparities among women, men, and non-binary people in the workplace when it developed its platform. In its research, Pipeline found that there currently isn't a country where women are equal in terms of pay, even with some progress in recent years. "In the last year, we've added 11 years to the time to gender equity in the workplace," Roy said during a keynote presentation at the 2021 AI Summit New York on Dec. 8. "We are now 268 years from gender equity in the workplace." In a study across 4,000 companies in 29 countries, Pipeline found that for every 10% increase in intersectional gender equity (gender, race, ethnicity and age), there's a one to two percent increase in revenue. Based on that research, Pipeline created an augmented decision-making model that helps organizations make decisions about internal hiring, pay, performance, potential and promotion. Pipeline provides APIs into the HR systems of its users so that when enterprises make decisions about those five categories, those decisions are run through the platform's algorithms and the Pipeline system recommends an action.. An example is when a manager writes a draft performance review about an employee, Pipeline’s algorithms and NLP tools read through the performance reviews and flag any bias. While Pipeline doesn’t release data on how often its customers follow the platform's recommendations, Roy said that organizations that use the platform increase equity in their organization in the first three months of adopting the platform. "When we provide a recommendation, your choice now if you choose to reject that recommendation … is actually you're choosing potentially to be inequitable," she said in an interview.

Considerations in letting AI address the gender bias gap Gender inequalities are rooted deep in biases, said Kathleen Walch, an analyst at Cognilytica. She said for organizations that are looking to use AI to eliminate or reduce those biases and close the gap, it's important to keep a human in the loop. "Never let the AI be the sole decision maker," Walch said. "Monitor, double-check things, [quality control] results so that you are checking what's going on. If you don't do that, things can go awry really fast." Walch said without humans involved, then AI systems often can continue to perpetuate some of the gender inequalities. An example of this is when Amazon used an AI hiring system that discriminated against women, though the tech giant stopped using it when it realized it couldn’t fix the system. Walch added that another way to keep from furthering the gap is for organizations to continue to ask questions about the data brought in to train the system and which employees are on the team doing hiring and promotions. The team, she said, must be representative to avoid more error and biases. This means organizations, especially large ones, need to upskill and rescale some of their workforce to achieve representation across different teams. They also need to educate their current workforce to look at datasets with a focus on equitable gender and other representation.