Google makes chatbots accessible with Bot-in-a-Box

Google is making it easier for enterprises to use chatbots and get started with conversational AI without the hassle of hiring developers.

Bot-in-a-Box, a conversational AI tool introduced Wednesday, is available in Google's Business Messages system. It's designed to help enterprises connect with their digital customers on different Google channels, such as Google Maps or Google Search, using virtual agents.

To help enterprises deploy the tool, Google is using its AI tools, including Dialogflow. Google said the Bot-in-a-Box will help chatbots understand and respond to customer's questions without the need to write code.

Bot-in-a-Box supports "custom intents," meaning the bot can understand different ways customers are asking similar questions and respond accurately.

Making chatbots accessible Like a lot of other vendors, Google is trying to ease the implementation of AI-driven tools such as chatbots because such tools add to the customer experience, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. With this offering and offerings similar to it, vendors are really trying to make chatbots really accessible to organizations that don't necessarily have an in-house development team. Liz MillerAnalyst, Constellation Research "With this offering and offerings similar to it, vendors are really trying to make chatbots really accessible to organizations that don't necessarily have an in-house development team," Miller said. Miller said the product will be particularly useful for small organizations that can't and don't need to deploy an army of developers to implement this product. She said while chatbots are not easy to put into service, offerings like Bot-in-a-Box makes it relatively simple for organizations to provide a self-service mechanism in many different applications so a customer or user can try to solve problems themselves.