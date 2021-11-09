Biden's top science advisor working on AI bill of rights

President Joe Biden's chief science advisor, Eric Lander, wants an "AI bill of rights" to protect consumers from a technology that can have a significant impact on their lives. AI-enabled systems are being used to approve credit and home mortgages, as well as make employment and healthcare decisions, and they need to be held accountable, he said.

An AI bill of rights, Lander said, will give consumers a right to transparency and explainable AI, a technology approach that provides insight into algorithmic processes. They will use the AI bill of rights as the basis for regulation and legislation, he said.

"Soon after ratifying the constitution, Americans adopted a bill of rights to guard against the powerful government we just created," Lander said Tuesday at the 2021 Stanford University Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Fall Conference. "We probably need a bill of rights to guard against the powerful technologies we've created."

Lander was appointed by Biden as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy earlier this year. He is on leave from his jobs as a professor of biology at MIT and professor of systems biology at Harvard Medical School.

Lander said his office announced the AI bill of rights project in October. The project focuses on AI systems that make direct judgments that affect benefits and opportunities for individuals. Some of the rights could include a right for individuals to govern their personal data and the right to know what data was used to create and test an AI algorithm.

"We're focused on ways to translate those rights that individuals have in a pre-AI world into a world where AI is involved in many important decisions," he said.