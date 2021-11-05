AT&T uses Quickbase platform and RPA for efficiency

Like many other businesses, AT&T had no choice but to switch from a physical office-based workforce to a largely remote one at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The telecommunications giant was able to transition to a remote and hybrid workforce by turning to low-code application development platform vendor Quickbase.

The partnership Quickbase started working with AT&T's customer service and operations organization about two years ago, said Brian Hinshaw, business management principal at AT&T. The customer service and operations team helps the sales and delivery teams process orders. Team members use the Quickbase platform, as well as robotic process automation from another vendor. Quickbase proved effective during the onset of the pandemic, Hinshaw said. "We were able to partner with Quickbase and we stood up an app over a weekend," he said. "That got us into a position where we could get a large number of remote workers set up." He said that without Quickbase, his team would have needed to maintain a SharePoint site, add several spreadsheets and do a lot of emailing back and forth to make the remote work transition go smoothly. Because Quickbase requires little training, team members can start collaborating on other projects instead, he said. Hinshaw added that once his team members saw how easy it was to set up laptops, headsets and software deployment with Quickbase, they started using the platform for other tasks such as fulfilling and processing orders. He said that compared with some other self-service platforms, Quickbase doesn't require a long training schedule for his team members. [Business employees] want something that they can get into, build quickly, get it out there and then adjust it. And that's where Quickbase has shined for our business. Brian HinshawBusiness management principal, AT&T "They want something that they can get into, build quickly, get it out there and then adjust it. And that's where Quickbase has shined for our business," he said. Quickbase also enabled different team members -- including directors, managers and executives -- to have access to the same project on the same platform.

Unlocking user potential Hinshaw said AT&T also trained employees to build and manage their Quickbase app themselves when they approach future projects without an expert. Unlocking potential in users is one of Quickbase's missions, according to CEO Ed Jennings. Jennings said most of the vendor's users have active system builders without extensive technology backgrounds, yet they're doing "drag-and-drop application building with UI [user interfaces] and business logic and relational databases." "They don't even know any of that sits behind the scenes," Jennings continued. "They're just doing something you do every day in a web app or create a mobile app."