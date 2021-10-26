Teradata and H2O.ai partner on multi-cloud platform

Data warehouse pioneer Teradata and AI cloud vendor H2O.ai made generally available to their customers the integration of H2O.ai Hybrid Cloud with Teradata Vantage, the vendor's multi-cloud data platform.

They said the integration, unveiled Oct. 25, will enable enterprises to make, deploy and operate AI projects faster for their businesses regardless of whether they have data on one cloud, multiple clouds or in hybrid platforms.

"There are two very strong trends," said Svetlana Sicular, an analyst at Gartner. "One is the move to multi-cloud, and another is the shift ... in AI overall from algorithms to data."

More enterprises are seeing the need to move from a single cloud platform to a multi-cloud platform, with a focus on using data for analytics and business intelligence.

Teradata, a 42-year-old tech company, has expanded beyond its data warehouse roots in recent years to provide more enterprise applications. Teradata now refers to itself as a "multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company."

Enterprises go multi-cloud Meanwhile, Gartner research has found that many enterprises are using a multi-cloud strategy. "They are looking for some sort of portability or figuring out how to not be locked in with a single vendor, or … a big or large cloud provider," Sicular said. Teradata Vantage enables data engineers and data scientists to process and prepare data for machine learning, while the H2O.ai hybrid cloud is aimed at data scientists who are building AI and machine learning models. The integration of the vendors' technologies also comes at a time when the AI sector is shifting from a model-centric to a data-centric approach, Sicular added. The model-centric approach was popular several years ago when AI and machine learning were becoming popular among enterprises, and customers were figuring out the full lifecycle of AI. Now, algorithms are being commoditized, and are more widely available to many organizations. "Many companies have figured out that they can buy off-the-shelf algorithms … but the algorithm is not everything," Sicular continued. "They need to figure out: What is the high-value data that they use for the algorithm?" Sicular said Teradata has proven itself over the years with its various data management systems and understands how to optimize large and complex workloads. For its part, H20.ai is a prominent name in open source AI and machine learning. "It's a partnership not only with the H2O commercial offering, but it also probably will attract a lot of companies who have H2O as an open source [technology], and that's pretty much everyone," she said.