SambaNova Systems now offers GPT AI-powered language model

SambaNova Systems is now offering a Generative Pre-trained Transformer language model in its Dataflow-as-a-Service product for language. The AI hardware and software vendor said the model enables enterprises to quickly develop AI language applications.

Unveiled on Oct. 19, the Dataflow-as-a-Service product for language with the latest GPT model fills out a full suite of natural language processing tools for producing and deploying language models.

The new subscription service is fulling a "massive demand among early adopters who no longer want manual approaches and for those new entrants who want to get into the market," said R "Ray" Wang, an analyst at Constellation Research.

Making models more easily Wang added that because GPTs enables enterprises to scale and build their AI and machine learning models more easily, SambaNova's subscription service will help expand the market for AI and ML. "The main issue is making AI/ML models easier to create, manage and deploy in the enterprise," Wang continued. "The idea is to make it easy to create repeatable models." The new GPT service is for enterprises that want the benefits of the latest GPT technology but don't want to become "an AI GPT expert house," said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova. With the service, SambaNova is reducing barriers such as expertise, cost and the time it takes to deploy the model, he said. The main issue is making AI/ML models easier to create, manage and deploy in the enterprise. R 'Ray' WangAnalyst, Constellation Research Normally, an advanced model such as GPT is only accessible to a handful of enterprises that that have hundreds of data scientists able to aggregate thousands of chips together to build one model, Liang said. SambaNova is focused on getting their customers to the point where they can relatively quickly reap the benefits of AI instead of needing to wade through multiple decisions about different models and chips, he said. SambaNova said the Dataflow-as-a-Service product with GPT is aimed at enterprise applications such as integrating sentiment analysis with customer support and feedback systems, classifying and sorting text documents, and extracting information from invoices, electronic health records and financial documents.