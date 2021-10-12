Google, partners launch new tools for Vertex AI ML platform

Google introduced more tools for its Vertex AI machine learning platform and Google partners released new applications for Vertex AI.

The moves came on Tuesday, the first day of the Google Cloud Next 2021 conference.

Google launched the machine learning (ML) platform in May. Now customers are starting to develop, and some have released applications based on the platform's production-level automated machine learning capabilities.

Vertex AI Workbench Google's main new tool for the ML platform is the Vertex AI Workbench, which is in preview. The workbench enables data scientists to build and deploy ML models faster. Google said it integrated data engineering capabilities directly into the data science environment, enabling users to ingest and analyze data, and deploy and manage ML models, all from a single interface. "Vertex AI in conjunction with Vertex AI Workbench will benefit data scientists to design and deploy machine learning models in a rapid fashion," said Sid Nag, an analyst at Gartner. Google has developed application programming interfaces (APIs) for things like computer vision, language, structured data and conversation that enable a "rapid creation" machine learning model, Nag said. Nag said the Vertex AI Workbench will further bolster Google's leading position in AI and put specialized AI vendors on notice "The users of Google's competitors will have to make a choice on whether they continue to use these new AI capabilities from their primary provider or turn to Google," he continued. "In the end, the market is moving toward a multi-cloud approach where organizations are leveraging best-in-class capabilities from multiple cloud providers." While this isn't setting a new standard in the AI industry, Nag said it enables enterprise users to use AI in a "more pervasive and pedestrian manner for everyday use cases as opposed to using and talking of AI in an esoteric manner which has not been done in the past."