IBM introduces Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM today launched its new Environmental Intelligence Suite, a set of AI-based software tools the tech giant said will help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks.

While IBM called the system the first application on the market that brings together AI, weather, climate risk analytics and carbon accounting, analyst Dan Miller of Opus Research said it isn't new technology -- but it is worthwhile.

The technology "Nothing IBM is doing is new, and that's probably a good thing," Miller said. "It is the application of a time-tested technology outside of the advertising and commercial realm and into laudable efforts at risk mitigation and control of global warming." It is the application of a time-tested technology outside of the advertising and commercial realm and into laudable efforts at risk mitigation and control of global warming. Dan MillerAnalyst, Opus Research The software comes at a much-needed time, Miller said. "Recent destructive weather events demonstrate a dramatic need for better forecasting and predictive treatment of what they are calling environmental intelligence," he said. The Environmental Intelligence Suite will enable organizations to automatically streamline and manage environmental risks. To do this, the system uses weather data from IBM's subsidiary, The Weather Company.