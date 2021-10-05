Dell introduces Validated Design for AI at VMworld 2021

Dell Technologies on Tuesday unveiled a new Validated Design for AI system that is jointly engineered with VMware and AI hardware and software vendor Nvidia.

Introduced during the VMworld 2021 conference, the system is aimed at IT professionals who are not AI experts or data scientists but need to use AI and machine learning tools in virtualized environments.

Dell said the system will help overcome the biggest challenges associated with AI, including complexity, the extensive time required and specialized talents that many enterprises do not have.

AI virtualized environment "The idea is to essentially deliver the next generation of AI-powered applications ... which allows IT folks to play a consistent approach to AI virtualized environments," said Sid Nag, an analyst at Gartner. "Essentially they're taking a software capability from Nvidia, which is their partner in this announcement, and running that software capability on a Nvidia-certified system." Nag said Validated Design for AI essentially helps speed up configurations and integrations already available on Dell's current hardware offerings, including VXRail, PowerScale and PowerSwitch, that power the vendor's hybrid cloud platforms.