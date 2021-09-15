DataRobot AI Cloud gives users multi-cloud capabilities

With the unveiling of its new DataRobot AI Cloud, DataRobot made it easier for its users to access all its AI and machine learning tools in one place.

DataRobot introduced the AI Cloud platform on Sept. 14. The independent AI and machine learning vendor said the cloud platform enables organizations to run its software on any combination of public clouds and data centers with the governance and security to protect their businesses.

What DataRobot is really doing is unifying the products it has acquired over the past few years., according to Mike Gualtieri, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester.

"They have capabilities across the full AI lifecycle that have unified the user experience," Gualtieri said.

Acquisitions DataRobot has been acquiring different platforms and vendors at a steady pace over the last five years – eight in all. Most recently, in July, it acquired MLOps vendor Algorithmia. In June it acquired Boston Consulting Group's AI technology. And in May the vendor bought Zepl, a cloud data science and analytics platform vendor. In 2019, DataRobot acquired Cursor, a data startup vendor; machine learning model management vendor ParallellM; and Paxata, a self-service data preparation vendor. By now putting all those vendors’ technologies under the cloud, DataRobot is giving users easy access to its platform, Gualtieri said. This unified approach is not unique to DataRobot, Gualtieri said. He added that DataRobot is catching up to other vendors that already have a full lifecycle platform, such as Google's Vertex AI and IBM Watson.

Multi-cloud options Even so, DataRobot's AI Cloud stands out, said Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President at IDC. "They're making multi-cloud a reality," she said. The cloud's compelling feature is that users now can run DataRobot not only on the DataRobot AI cloud, but also on other clouds such as Google cloud and AWS or their own data center.