Tableau and DotData partner on AI automation, visualization

Tableau users will be able to accelerate the speed of their machine learning automation and add a visualization layer to model building with a new partnership with AI automation vendor DotData.

On September 14, DotData said it partnered with Tableau to bring DotData technology to Tableau users to build customized predictive analytics systems faster and more easily.

As an enterprise-grade AI automation platform, DotData uses AI-powered feature engineering to speed up the process of building AI and machine learning models.

A 2018 startup, DotData is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has raised about $43 million, according to Crunchbase.

The vendor's goal is to help enterprises lower the cost of model development while accelerating ROI using DotData's automated data science platform.

Low-code/no-code for Tableau users By partnering with Tableau, one of the biggest analytics vendors, DotData said it will help citizen data scientists using Tableau get more direct access to DotData's low-code and no-code platforms. Automated machine learning systems such as DotData streamline many of the manual steps involved in building the models, making data scientist and machine learning engineers more productive, said Kashyap Kompella, CEO and chief analyst at RPA2A1 Research. "Building machine learning models is iterative and time-consuming," Kompella said. While it is common for Tableau to partner with multiple established and emerging technology players, the partnership benefits both Tableau and DotData users, he said.