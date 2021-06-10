Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance clears antitrust hurdle

Microsoft is one step closer to completing its acquisition of voice technology company Nuance Communications after a deadline for authorities to object to the acquisition on the grounds of antitrust lapsed.

The U.S. government had until June 1 to raise antitrust concerns regarding Microsoft's $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance, which provided the underlying technology for Apple's Siri and is well known for its healthcare voice transcription products. Yet the deadline passed without objection, according to a June 4 filing Nuance made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analysts expressed no surprise at the lack of objection from the federal government, despite the growing scrutiny over tech giants' business practices. A major player in speech recognition and voice-to-text technology, Nuance is just one company in a noisy market, and Microsoft's acquisition of the company poses no anti-competitive threat, said Forrester analyst Art Schoeller.

"This is not an, 'Oh my god, Microsoft bought the last one, so now we've got a big bad antitrust thing going on,'" Schoeller said. "In the number of different categories Nuance plays in, there are enough competitors, so this isn't an antitrust thing."

The nearly $20 billion Microsoft plans to shell out for Nuance is indicative of the company's desire to build a voice recognition product, particularly for customer service, that can compete with the likes of Google Cloud's Contact Center AI and AWS' AI chatbot Amazon Lex.

Microsoft's strategic Nuance acquisition In announcing its plans to acquire Nuance in April, Microsoft focused on the benefits Nuance will bring to its healthcare business. Nuance is a leading healthcare transcription service provider known for products such as the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), which records and transcribes patient-provider communication. Yet Schoeller said the Nuance acquisition goes beyond healthcare and positions Microsoft to become a stronger competitor in other sectors such as customer service. "Not all CRM vendors land the desktop in customer service operations," Schoeller said. "But Microsoft -- with Dynamics 365, with their unified communications capabilities with Teams, and now with speech recognition -- is starting to assemble a number of pieces to be a stronger player in the customer service space." Andy Thurai, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, echoed the point, noting that the Nuance acquisition puts Microsoft in a "powerful position to dominate customer service, sales, marketing -- in almost any industry -- offered on a solid cloud foundation." Thurai, who was also not surprised that the acquisition made it past antitrust scrutiny, said the crux of Microsoft's acquisition is to build out robust AI services for customers, he said. "Microsoft's acquisition is not for natural language processing or speech recognition. They are looking to build an enterprise AI empire," Thurai said. "Combining Nuance's speech recognition capabilities with Microsoft's existing NLP, AI capabilities … puts them in an advantageous position to address the larger enterprise AI market."