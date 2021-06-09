DataRobot integrates AI modeling tools with Snowflake

AI vendor DataRobot and cloud data warehouse vendor Snowflake revealed a new integration to ease developers' ability to build AI models in Snowflake's Snowpark platform.

DataRobot said at the Snowflake Summit 2021 virtual conference today that it will provide joint customers a preconfigured environment to ease the development, training and deployment of AI models in Snowpark, a developer experience environment.

The new integration comes in the wake of DataRobot's acquisition and integration on May 11 of Zepl's modeling tools into its AI platform. Zepl's notebook enables data scientists to more easily incorporate their code and apps into AI models. It also comes after DataRobot in February expanded its existing partnership with Snowflake by integrating the AI vendor's Feature Discovery tool with the Snowflake data warehouse.

Snowflake's Snowpark Meanwhile, at this week's conference, Snowflake expanded Snowpark -- now in preview -- with added support for Java functionality and an enhanced SQL API for querying the cloud data warehouse. With the additional level of integration between DataRobot and Snowpark, developers will be able to write AI models in multiple languages and execute various types of data workloads such as extract, load, transform, or ELT, optimally from within Snowflake's Data Cloud, according to DataRobot. The tighter integration between DataRobot's Zepl and Snowflake could minimize the production gaps that hamper AI development. Currently, much AI production runs into bottlenecks due to disparate machine learning models and data, DataRobot said. More integration between the two fast-growing vendors could benefit developers -- but there are already existing links that make that possible.