Abbyy releases Vantage 2 and a new skills marketplace

Abbyy aims to further integrate intelligence into its content capture and document data extraction software with a new marketplace for prebuilt automations and connectors and the release of Vantage 2, an update to its Vantage platform.

Revealed March 23 during Abbyy's Reimagine conference, Abbyy Marketplace is an online marketplace that contains pretrained, ready-to-use skills to automate document-related tasks, including document data extraction and the classification of documents.

Cognitive skills That means skills that, in accounting departments, for example, automate handling invoices, purchase orders and receipts, said Bill Galusha, senior director of product marketing at Abbyy in an interview with TechTarget, March 18. For the transportation industry, the marketplace sells skills to help fill out and classify custom documents. Simultaneously, for financial services, some skills can handle documents for processing a loan, for example. The marketplace "provides this way of accelerating adoption and usage advantage within an enterprise," Galusha said in an interview before the conference. Abbyy relies on its natural language, optical character recognition (OCR) technology, as well as partners' technologies, notably robotic process automation (RPA) vendors UiPath and Blue Prism, and self-service analytics vendor Alteryx, to build its marketplace skills. Founded in 1989 and specializing in OCR technology, Abbyy has for years relied on partnerships to help bring automation and intelligence to its software. The vendor maintains partnerships with numerous AI, analytics and RPA vendors. Like the new marketplace, Abbyy's Vantage platform provides users with what it calls "cognitive skills" -- essentially automations and basic forms of AI that perform a complex set of tasks related to processing documents. "That can be everything from digitizing a document to classifying what type of document it is, regardless if it's a fixed form or a semistructured document," Galusha said. Abbyy Vantage platform