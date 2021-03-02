Microsoft brings Azure AI to the edge with Azure Percept

Microsoft unveiled the public preview of Azure Percept, a platform of hardware and software for bringing Azure AI services to the edge.

The platform, revealed during Microsoft Ignite 2021, includes Azure Percept Studio, software to develop AI models or find and deploy pre-built models, plus a development kit.

No-code edge AI The kit contains a carrier board with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and an NXP iMX8m processor, and an intelligent camera, Azure Percept Vision. Users can also buy Azure Percept Audio, an accessory microphone device that adds speech AI capabilities to the development kit. The platform, with its no-code, drag-and-drop Azure Percept Studio software and its pre-built hardware devices, is designed to simplify building and deploying AI at the edge. “I think Azure Percept will make it much, much easier for developers who are not AI experts to build AI edge solutions,” said Forrester analyst Mike Gualtieri. Azure Percept Studio contains sample models for detecting faces, people, vehicles, objects, and on-shelf products. The software is integrated with other Azure services, including Custom Vision, a program within Azure Cognitive Services for training and evaluating vision models, enabling users to quickly train and deploy custom vision models. Azure Percept comes as advances in hardware and software makes it easier to embed AI technology in edge devices.