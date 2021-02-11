Autonomous truck startup raises $200M but faces competition

Autonomous truck startup Plus, formerly Plus.ai, raised $200 million in new funding. The sizeable investment in a relatively new company indicates investors' optimism in autonomous vehicles, particularly in self-driving, long-haul trucks.

"Trucks are one of the largest opportunities for [autonomous vehicles]," said R "Ray" Wang, founder of Constellation Research.

Interstate roads are generally well maintained, he said, and long-haul is highly profitable.

Forrester analyst Mike Gualtieri noted that "$200 million is a relatively small number compared to the billion-dollar potential of autonomous logistics."

Highway driving Long-haul truckers have to obey federally mandated driving laws, which limit the amount of time they can spend on the road without taking a break. Trucks armed with autonomous vehicle technology could potentially enable their drivers to take their hands off the wheel and rest, even as the truck keeps moving. The technology could keep trucks on the road while still adhering to federal laws. Plus' system aims to keep humans in the driver's seat, allowing their system to drive the highway parts of trips, while human drivers handle the rest. Founded in 2016, Plus develops automated driving software specifically designed for long-haul trucking, including localization and mapping algorithms to keep track of vehicle locations, as well as deep learning models to detect surrounding objects and vehicles and predict vehicle behavior. Driverless trucks head for the fast lane The vendor, based in Cupertino, Calif., partners with vehicle manufacturers and vendors of lidar, radar and camera devices to outfit trucks with the data-gathering sensors required to power their algorithms. "Autonomous vehicles are 80% software and 20% control systems to make them hands-free," Gualtieri said. Plus "is particularly interesting because they plan to retrofit existing rigs," he added. Plus has tested its technology in cold and warm-weather U.S. states, and recently expanded a partnership with Chinese startup Full Truck Alliance to power that vendor's truck's autonomous system.

The competition Plus faces stiff competition from major vehicle makers and other startups as the autonomous vehicle industry heats up. Tesla's semi-truck, first unveiled in 2017, is the big competitor in this market, Wang said. The electric truck will reportedly ship with Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system, although it's unclear when Tesla will make the vehicle available. The truck was originally supposed to go into production in 2019, but that timeline has since been pushed back a few times. Several other big automakers, including Toyota and General Motors, are developing autonomous cars, as are some big-name technology vendors, such as Alphabet and Apple. Technologically, autonomous trucks and cars share some similarities, such as using computer vision and environmental sensors to detect what's happening around the vehicle, Gualtieri said. Trucks are one of the largest opportunities for [autonomous vehicles]. R 'Ray' WangFounder, Constellation Research But cars and trucks feature significant differences in safety features, as trucks could carry hazardous loads, he said. Then, car buyers look for good mileage and good performance, while trucks are more focused on efficiency, he continued. The laws that govern cars and long-haul trucks also differ, and autonomous trucks could face greater legal liability risks, he said. Autonomous vehicles aren't only cars and trucks.