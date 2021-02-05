Microsoft makes image classification model available

The Multimedia Group at Microsoft Bing made a pre-trained vision model, Microsoft Vision Model ResNet-50, freely available to the public.

The machine learning model, trained on millions of images from public data sets, including ImageNet, identifies high-accuracy images from numerous categories, such as household objects, plants and house numbers.

While good for benchmarking and learning, pre-trained image classification models have little practical use for enterprises because the training data sets of images are general, rather than focusing on a specific application, Forrester Research analyst Mike Gualtieri said.

"If your enterprise has the need to classify images by cats, dogs and approximately another 1,000 categories, then it might have some utility," he said. But, for specific use cases, such as screening medical images to detect cancer, such models aren't useful.

Still, the new Microsoft vision tool, available on the Python Package Index as of Feb. 3, shows the tech giant's willingness to provide some of its innovations free to the public.

Amateur developers can practice with these types of models to learn the basics of image classifications. More skilled developers could use Microsoft Vision Model ResNet-50 as a benchmark to compare their own models.