Doubts about Trump video show how hard deepfakes are to detect

A recent video posted to Twitter by President Donald Trump has some users suspicious that it's a deepfake, underscoring the difficulty in detecting what's real and what's fake in social media videos and highlighting erosion of public trust in government and the media.

In the nearly three-minute-long video, posted Jan. 7, Trump acknowledges his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election, and thanks Republicans for their "loyalty."

The video came as lawmakers weigh impeaching the president after he helped incite a violent mob of supporters to storm the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Trump is standing behind a podium in the video, speaking directly to the camera. For some Twitter users, however, something seems off.

"Impressive deepfake video!" one Twitter user posted. "No way that's the real DJT."

"This video is a deepfake," posted another user.

Possible explanations Forrester analyst Brandon Purcell said Trump and his team may have used a virtual background, similar to fake backgrounds available on Zoom and Microsoft Teams, in the video, making it look somewhat fake. Some believe a recent video of Donald Trump is a deepfake, but there is no proof. "For people who are already mistrustful of the government, many of whom didn't want to hear a concession, this was probably enough to provoke suspicions of a deepfake," Purcell said. Deepfake refers to images, videos or audio that have been manipulated using sophisticated machine learning and AI tools. The technology to create deepfakes has grown increasingly more powerful and easier to use over the past few years, leading to a proliferation of deepfake images and videos online. "It is easier than ever for anyone to make a deepfake video -- whereas even a year ago, it was harder and less convincing. So in a sense, the ability to make misleading videos has been commoditized," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, principal analyst and founder at Deep Analysis. In particular, professionally made videos are easier to manipulate, as they are made with high-quality lighting, camera and sound, he continued. "It's ideal for faking and altering," Pelz-Sharpe said.