New, updated IBM AI tech bring better NLP, NLU to business users

IBM on Wednesday introduced new and updated AI capabilities to its Watson products, highlighting the long-established tech giant's drive to further embed machine learning, natural language processing and natural language understanding in its enterprise products.

Among several moves, IBM said it plans to make Reading Comprehension, currently in beta in IBM Watson Discovery, as a planned feature to enable users to more easily search enterprise documents using natural language.

IBM also said it will add FAQ Extraction, in beta in IBM Watson Assistant's search skill, as a planned new feature. The tool enables businesses to keep virtual assistants up to date more efficiently by automatically extracting relevant data from preselected sources.

From research to production The updates highlight an ongoing loop of innovation at IBM, said Ritu Jyoti, program vice president of AI research at IDC. In this case, IBM Research NLP and NLU technologies from Project Debater, IBM's debating AI system, are used to roll out capabilities to help automate and generate accurate and trusted data. "From my perspective, the emphasis is on business documents -- troves of corporate documents; more precise and accurate responses will greatly impact business resilience, productivity and time to value," Jyoti said. Meanwhile, a new intent classification model designed to enable users to train virtual assistants more quickly with less data without sacrificing accuracy is now available in Watson Assistant. Earlier this year, governments and organizations used some of the new beta capabilities to help quickly release chatbots that offered information on COVID-19. IBM is commercializing AI FactSheets, designed to help organizations create AI governance policies.