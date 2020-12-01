AWS releases machine learning services for industrial clients

AWS unveiled five new machine learning services designed specifically for industrial and manufacturing clients.

The tech giant introduced the services on Dec. 1 on the opening day of AWS re:Invent, its three-week-long virtual conference.

Amazon Monitron, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, the AWS Panorama Appliance, the AWS Panorama SDK, and Amazon Lookout for Vision all use automation and AI for predictive maintenance, quality control and workplace safety.

While AWS has steadily added to its industrial offerings over the past few years, it is "clearly putting its foot on the accelerator in the race to become the best cloud for industrial workloads and the transition to Industry 4.0," said Nick McQuire, head of enterprise and AI research at CCS Insight.

Machine health Amazon Monitron and Amazon Lookout for Equipment enable users to better monitor their industrial machines' health and predict when they will need maintenance. Meant for customers who don't already have an existing sensor network, Amazon Monitron consists of IoT sensors to collect machine vibration and temperature data, a gateway to aggregate and transfer that data to AWS, and a machine learning service to detect abnormal patterns within the data, which would indicate a potential problem with a user's machine. Users can also check in on the health of their machines in real time. According to AWS, Amazon Monitron can work on various rotating equipment, including motors, pumps, conveyor belts and bearings. AWS introduced Amazon Monitron, and end-to-end product for monitoring machine health. Meanwhile, Amazon Lookout for Equipment provides a way for customers with existing sensors to send their data to AWS and use pre-built machine learning models to detect abnormal machine behavior.