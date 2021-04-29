The future of data science jobs

Data scientists are one of the most sought-after roles in corporate America today, because organizations, armed with the right talent, can drive more value from its data.

However, data scientist roles are evolving as a matter of technological innovation and market maturity. In fact, the titles of statistician, actuary and quant, depending on the industry, preceded the title of data scientist.

There are some challenges when it comes to determining how the data scientist role is changing, however. For one, there aren't clear requirements for the data scientist job.

What is data science? Data science, as defined by today's industry professionals, is the study and use of data to inform business decisions and create new customer-facing products. Data scientists are typically responsible for analyzing data to find new insights. They often work with advanced machine learning models to predict future customer or market behavior based on past trends. The ultimate goal of what businesses hope to get from data scientists isn't expected to change. But how data scientists accomplish those goals is likely to undergo substantial alterations in the years ahead. How data scientists and data engineers compare

Degrees and qualifications for data scientists Many top data scientists tend to have advanced degrees in math or statistics and are masters at problem-solving. Others have a background in computer science, astrophysics or other subjects. "Do I believe that data scientists must have those specific degrees? No. Absolutely not," said Kathleen Featheringham, director of AI strategy and training at management and IT technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. "There have been a lot of definitions, but it's inherently somebody who's curious." Like any other role, a data scientist may evolve into something else, and there are a few indicators that will happen. [The data scientist title] will probably fade into the background. Kathleen FeatheringhamDirector of AI strategy and training, Booz Allen Hamilton

Does data science have a future? Experts have said that 80% or more of a data scientist's job is getting data ready for analysis. Now, technology providers sell platforms that automate tasks and abstract data into low-code or no-code environments, potentially eliminating much of the work currently done by data scientists. "[The data scientist title] will probably fade into the background because more tools are becoming prevalent," Featheringham said. "To me, it's like website design years ago when you had to have people who really like code, but now you can go online and use a tool that will build your website for you."

How will quantum computing impact data science jobs? Quantum computing and quantum information science are still in their infancy, but they represent a new market for data scientists. "If you're doing a calculation on a classical computer and you have a bunch of initial inputs, you have to run them one at a time. On a quantum computer, you can run them through at the same time," said Patty Lee, chief data scientist at Honeywell Quantum Solutions. "You can't just take a classical computing algorithm and plug it into a quantum computer. You have to come up with new algorithms that take advantage of quantum mechanical properties and then you can extract the information out of your data that way," she said. Quantum data scientists must understand quantum mechanics and how to use a quantum algorithm to solve a particular problem. However, Lee doesn't think they necessarily need an advanced degree in the subject. "We need a lot of people to be in that space because there are people in the application side of businesses and quantum theorists who are well versed in the quantum algorithms. We need someone in the middle to do the translation," Lee said.

Data scientist vs. data engineer jobs In today's world, a company is better off having the right mix of skills as opposed to the right mix of titles. Still, titles help individuals and others understand the scope of their responsibilities and their pay scale. Even people who have achieved the coveted data scientist title may grow into another role because it suits them better or their company needs something else. While it's more likely that a data engineer might become a data scientist in the U.S., the opposite trend is happening in the U.K., according to Rob Weston, founder of Heimdal Satellite Technologies. "There's an expectation that they're going to work only on machine learning, which is absolutely not the case. How do I get the data ready? How is the data going to be moved to the pipeline?" Weston said. "The challenge is the volume and diversity of data are changing and therefore the ability to handle and move data around, that's an engineering problem." Many organizations think they need a data scientist, but that may not be the case. Staffing firm ManpowerGroup is aware of this phenomenon, so it first asks customers what business problem they're trying to solve. "A lot of people hear buzzwords and they want those buzzwords, but it's not really what they need," said Chuck Kincaid, a principal data scientist and product architect at Experis Solutions, a subsidiary of ManpowerGroup. Kincaid said one of his biggest concerns now is candidates who list software tools on their resume they don't know how to use properly. Similarly, he warns of candidates who attempt to take full credit for a group project.