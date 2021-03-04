Edge AI brings new uses to IoT devices

AI at the edge brings intelligence to IoT equipment, unlocking new automations and capabilities within devices such as ATMs, cameras, and machine sensors.

During a session at Microsoft Ignite 2021 on March 3, Charles Ferland, VP and GM of edge computing and communication services providers at multinational tech vendor Lenovo, and Oscar Pallarols, global commercial director at Cellnex, discussed their latest applications of edge AI.

Cellnex, a Spain-based operator of wireless infrastructure, uses Lenovo technology to help power its devices.

The simplest definition of edge computing is that it’s “computing capabilities outside of the data center, closer to where the data is actually created, closer to where the users are actually using that data,” Ferland said.

For enterprises, edge computing reduces requirements on network infrastructure, enables IoT devices to make faster insights based the data they collect, and optimize end user experiences, he said.

Edge AI Use case Cellnex, which operates more than 60,000 mobile network sites across Europe and is building a 5G ecosystem, developed an edge computing architecture with Lenovo, explained Pallarols. In one application, Cellnex deployed a tower at a private race track in Barcelona that tests commercial vehicles for automotive companies. The tower, fitted with an edge server, collects data from cameras and sensors positioned around the track, as well as from the cars themselves. Those inputs, combined with machine learning, can detect if cars are on the track. If not, equipment will automatically power down, to save power. The cameras and sensors can detect specific vehicles as well. If an ambulance approaches in a rescue service, for example, the system can detect it is an emergency, and will automatically send an alert to cars on the road.