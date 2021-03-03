Cutting through the fear of how AI will affect jobs through automation

The workforce is no stranger to sweeping changes, from the industrial revolution to overseas outsourcing. AI and automation is another iteration of a workforce revolution.

The culture of fear that surrounds AI spans decades -- from science fiction novels to pop culture. To the general public, AI represents a threat, and this is largely to do with media coverage and the lack of transparency around the technology. Famous STEM voices like Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk have publicly worried about AI affecting humans, while AI software developers are stating that their software will change the foundation of work.

Steven Shwartz, AI researcher and author of Evil Robots, Killer Computers, and Other Myths has boldly declared in his new book that the culture of fear around AI should be destroyed -- as anxiety over what AI can do doesn't accurately reflect the current iterations of the technology.

"People are worried about AI taking over all our jobs, and that's just not going to happen," Shwartz said.

Human intelligence When the general public sees the hype around AI and what it can do, there is an idea that computers are just as intelligent as humans because they can read, create, automate and speak. However, AI systems are just computational algorithms coded by developers -- they don't have the autonomy to become generally intelligent like humans. In order to replace humans, AI systems would need to be able to learn without coding, and stack knowledge in order to apply it to many situations. The root of Shwartz's book is that AI doesn't have the capacity for human intelligence -- because developers don't have the ability to train them that way. "The reality is that nobody has any idea how to build such intelligent machines -- they have no more idea how to build those machines than we did 40 years ago," Shwartz said. "Forty years ago, we thought this kind of intelligent machine was imminent, and then we found out how hard it was to develop." Developers are still attempting to tackle the issue of common sense in AI and artificial general intelligence. Currently, an AI system can understand an end goal and the steps to complete it but can't explain why it makes individual decisions. This means that the system can't explain why it acts a certain way, or the steps that led it there. If an AI system is wrong, there is little way to pinpoint the step in the process that led to an overall error. "Whatever tasks you give AI, it's going to make mistakes that are different than the mistakes that a human makes. So it may do some things better overall, but the mistakes will be different," Shwartz said.