Conversation intelligence helps ChowNow meet online order demand

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants across the U.S. to close down, online food ordering platform ChowNow found itself with a unique opportunity.

While the company was concerned about the restaurant industry's fate, they also appreciated the growing need for takeout food and the technology to make ordering easier.

Demand for its platform suddenly shot up tenfold, said Stephanie Sullivan, senior director of growth operations at ChowNow. To meet the increasing demand, ChowNow leaned on conversation intelligence from sales technology provider RingDNA, which it had already used for more than two years.

AI in sales Founded in 2012 as an intelligent dialer platform, RingDNA has steadily added AI-powered capabilities over the past few years. In late 2019, the company launched ConversationAI, a product that automatically transcribes and analyzes calls. Machine learning and natural language processing allow ConversationAI to identify overtalk incidents, keyword use and language diversity. The product can also identify a sales rep's talk speed, change in their pitch and volume, and how often they speak compared to the customer, said RingDNA CEO and founder Howard Brown. "This technology can be used for everything from customer success to customer support," he said. "You're getting a window into how people communicate -- what works and what doesn't." AI in sales technology Automatically surfacing these metrics saves time for sales managers, who often manage more than a dozen sales representatives,Brown added. Without AI-based technology, a manager would have to listen in on representatives' calls and manually note the keywords they use or how they speak, highlighting what helps cement sales and what doesn't. With so many representatives under them, a manager may not have the time to record all of that information manually. ConversationAI enables managers to automatically see insights into how their staff performs on calls and get specific suggestions on how to better coach underperforming staff. Other conversational AI tools have gained prominence in customer service, offering similar functions. Vendors in the market include Invoca, Chorus.ai, SalesLoft and Call Box.