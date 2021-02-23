Businesses pivot back to AI adoption after year of slow growth

With the unknowns created by the pandemic, organizations had to take a step back and reassess their spending priorities. Investment in AI adoption was one casualty of this reshuffling.

"Organizations were all but forced to invest more in communication and collaboration tools, as well as more rapidly adopt cloud technology," said Mike Leone, senior analyst at Enterprise Software Group (ESG). "AI will be a future pillar for most organizations, but we're still early in the adoption cycle."

Still, given the advantage companies can gain from utilizing AI in their operations, Leone expects investment to rebound in the year ahead.

IT spending and the pandemic In the early days of the pandemic enterprises reprioritized their IT spending to handle the strains created by remote work and broken supply chains. AI adoption was still a piece of IT spending but needed to be pushed down the chain of priorities. Stay-at-home orders forced organizations to try to function with employees and networks no longer housed under one roof. Thus, collaboration and communication tools such as RemoteHQ, Slack and Asana became a priority. Data security issues and complying with privacy regulations also grew more complicated as more data left enterprises' premises. Employees had to log in from different networks and, in some instances, keep company devices at home. This places company information further from internal networks and creates more places for potential data breaches.