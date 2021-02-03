Automated speech recognition gives CX vendor an edge

Sharpen, a vendor of a cloud-based contact center platform, offers an automated transcription service as part of its software package. It's free, which its customers like, but a few years ago, Sharpen was getting complaints from customers that its transcriptions weren't accurate.

"The transcription wasn't great," said Adam Settle, Sharpen's vice president of product, who declined to name the automated transcription software vendor that the company used.

The customer wanted to use the service for keyword spotting, he said. But, he added, "searching for a keyword is kind of pointless" if the transcription is wrong.

The complaint sparked Sharpen to search for a new automated transcription vendor. That search eventually led them to Deepgram, an automated speech recognition startup founded in 2015.

A new vendor Sharpen first became acquainted with Deepgram a few years ago, after seeing it demonstrate its automated speech recognition platform at a conference. The platform, built on deep learning models, can come pre-trained on Deepgram's library of calls. Users can upload pre-labeled speech files or label speech as they go, to further train and customize the platform. Users can run the platform in the cloud or on premises and can access the speech recognition models through APIs. Sharpen tested the products of numerous startups and big-name tech vendors before choosing Deepgram. Each had its problems, however. Some platforms, like the one from their first vendor, didn't provide accurate transcriptions. Others, including systems from Google and Amazon, were too expensive, Settle said. Some platforms "were eight times the cost without being eight times the quality," he said. Sharpen, after all, offers the transcription service for free to its clients. Deepgram, charging about 23 cents per hour, is about half the platform's cost from Sharpen's previous vendor. Deepgram sells an automated speech recognition platform Settle noted that Sharpen created a general transcription model, dubbed the Sharpen model, in Deepgram that all but one of its customers use. The model, which took less than a week to build, can pick up on everyday speech, as well as common jargon words Sharpen's customers use. Sharpen built a custom model for one of its biggest clients, the same client that complained about the previous automated transcription vendor. That client, which needed a custom model due to its heavy use of jargon, isn't complaining anymore, Settle said. The company uses Deepgram's automated speech recognition heavily, transcribing hundreds of hours' worth of calls each month.