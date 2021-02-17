Artificial general intelligence in business holds promise

From the very beginnings of AI development over seven decades ago, people have dreamed of machines that can do work that only other humans were able to do. This vision of the generally intelligent machine is still potent in the vision of artificial general intelligence, the "strong" form of AI that still eludes researchers.

Today, all practical and widely adopted AI implementations are more focused, narrow forms that, at best, can approximate only part of humanity's cognitive abilities. Despite the elusive goal of achieving AGI, there are some who feel we are just at the edges of being able to make a machine that cannot only do individual, simple cognitive tasks, but the wide range of cognitive abilities that humans are capable of performing. Achieving true AGI could be a game-changer for businesses.

Intelligent systems keeping a watchful eye An ongoing challenge facing organizations is managing their employees and maintaining their processes and systems. Combining the power of almost limitless computing capability with big data visibility, AGI-based systems could ease this burden. AGI systems, with their advanced ability to adapt and problem-solve, could keep a constant and watchful eye on all the indicators and metrics that are important to the enterprise. If a machine is not running correctly, a form is not filed in a compliant manner or anything within your organization doesn't match the normal patterns the AGI system has learned, then it can alert you of the problem. Generally intelligent systems would be able to learn on their own how to identify normal patterns of behavior and spot anomalous, potentially dangerous or noncompliant situations. From cybersecurity threats to fundamental shifts in the marketplace, companies continue to struggle as they shift their focus and expenditures from one challenge to another. Artificial general intelligence systems could help fundamentally change this dynamic. Rather than constantly trying to keep up with yesterday's problems, AGI-based systems will anticipate future needs, handle emerging organizational challenges and provide visibility into various enterprise blind spots. Artificial general intelligence remains elusive, but its potential use cases and capabilities are promising.

The truly intelligent enterprise assistant At the core of AGI's enterprise benefits is the intelligent assistant. Rather than confining technology tasks to only those that can be operated on a relatively predictable and limited basis, the ideal enterprise assistant will be like the computer in Star Trek or the intelligent C-3PO and R2-D2 droids from Star Wars. In these science fiction visions of AGI systems, the intelligent machines are trusty companions providing significant power and capability just like those of their human counterparts. As such, there's a wide range of business capabilities that AGI systems could provide as truly intelligent enterprise assistants. Those benefits include the following: the ability to handle classification and recognition tasks without requiring training -- so-called zero-shot learning ;

navigating complicated physical environments to facilitate delivery, logistics or operations of any kind;

handling a limitless number of languages to extend today's limited natural language processing (NLP) in order to communicate with people effectively; and

understanding the big picture and patterns happening around the world and among companies and their customers, suppliers, employees and stakeholders.

Making more intelligent chatbots One of the major challenges with today's chatbots is that they struggle with human dialogue and conversation. While today's NLP systems can process a wide range of spoken and written text, the underlying intelligence of those systems remains limited. In most systems, humans need to encode much of the conversational flow, terminology and wording so that these chatbots and voice assistant systems can provide useful responses back to their human counterparts. Artificial general intelligence in business could fundamentally change those chatbot limitations and expand their capabilities. Imbued with common sense, an understanding of context and the ability to have long back-and-forth interactions, AGI-enabled chatbots would be able to have any conversation that a human can have. This replication of human conversation has long been the goal for these systems, and AGI would move the field to it. This enables a wide range of powerful capabilities for enterprises, including fully autonomous customer support, telemedicine and remote education systems. These can provide instant assistance to their users and applications in a wide range of industries where humans are not available to aid.

Continuous predictive analytics Just as AGI systems will be able to automatically and autonomously handle a wide range of process needs, so too will they be able to become trusted assistants helping with a wide range of analytics tasks. Rather than having to deal with clunky reporting systems or narrow predictive analytics tools that can only handle a small set of decision support needs, an AGI-enabled predictive analytics tool will have significant forecasting and predictive power in an organization. Big data-enabled AGI predictive analytics systems will be able to spot trends at an early stage and provide deep and specific decision recommendations that will meet the ever-evolving challenges of organizations. These systems will be able to go beyond the basic questions asked of them and, in many ways, will be more effective, suggesting changes and insights for the business. AGI-enabled predictive analytics tools can help companies handle changes to their customers or market and avoid being blindsided. These scenarios are possible when you combine humanlike intelligence with the power of computing and big data. Today's AI has already shown how effective its combination with analytics can be. AGI can take this relationship even further.