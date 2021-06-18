7 key benefits of AI for business

As businesses continue to deploy artificial intelligence technologies within their operations, they are starting to reap tangible benefits, including material gains.

The 2020 Global AI Survey from McKinsey & Co. reported that 22% of companies using AI said the technology accounted for over 5% of their 2019 earnings before interest and taxes. Additionally, revenue generated by AI increased year over year in the majority of the business functions using AI technologies. Companies earning the most from AI told McKinsey they planned to increase their AI investments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business process efficiency tends to top the benefits cited by enterprise users (see below). But the value business leaders seek to gain from AI shifts depending on a company's maturity in using AI technologies, according to Deloitte's latest "State of AI in the Enterprise" report: While AI "starters" ranked lowering costs second to process efficiency on a list of AI benefits, "seasoned" AI users prioritized creating new products and services.

Here are seven important benefits AI brings to businesses and some industry-specific examples.

2. Improved speed of business As fast as business moves in this digital age, AI will help it move even faster, said Karen Panetta, a fellow with the technical professional organization IEEE and Tufts University professor of electrical and computer engineering. AI enables shorter development cycles and cuts the time it takes to move from design to commercialization, and that shortened timeline in turn delivers better, and more immediate, ROI on development dollars.

3. New capabilities and business model expansion Executives can use AI for business model expansion, said Chris Brahm, senior partner at Bain & Company, and leader of the firm's global Advanced Analytics practice. Here are the key benefits AI brings to businesses. "As you deploy data and analytics into the enterprise, it opens up new opportunities for businesses to participate in different areas," he explained. For example, autonomous vehicle companies, with the reams of data they're collecting, could identify new revenue streams related to insurance, while an insurance company could apply AI ton its vast data stores to get into fleet management.

4. Better customer service Delivering a positive customer experience has become the price of doing business, said Seth Earley, author of The AI-Powered Enterprise and CEO of Earley Information Science. "We're trying to embody everything we know about the customer, the customer's needs, our solutions and the competition and then present to the customer what they need when they need it," Earley said. "If we had a salesperson who could do that for everyone, that would be great, but we don't." AI, however, can do all that and more, leading to more customized and personalized interactions between organizations and each individual customer. Beena Ammanath Beena Ammanath

5. Improved monitoring AI's capacity to take in and process massive amounts of data in real time means organizations can implement near-instantaneous monitoring capabilities that have the capacity to alert them to issues, recommend action and, in some cases, to even initiate a response, Ammanath said. For example, AI can take information gathered by devices on factory equipment to identify problems in those machines as well as predict what maintenance will be needed when, thereby preventing costly and disruptive breakdowns as well as the cost of maintenance work performed because it's scheduled rather than because it's clearly needed. AI's monitoring capabilities can be similarly effective in other areas, such as in enterprise cybersecurity operations where large amounts of data needs to be analyzed and understood. Madhu Bhattacharyya Madhu Bhattacharyya

6. Better quality and reduction of human error Organizations can expect a reduction of errors as well as stronger adherence to established standards when they add AI technologies to processes, according to Madhu Bhattacharyya, managing director and global leader of Protiviti's Enterprise Data and Analytics practice. When AI and machine learning are integrated with a technology like RPA, which automates repetitive, rules-based tasks, the combination not only speeds up processes and reduces errors but can also be trained to improve upon itself and take on broader tasks. The use of AI in financial reconciliation, for example, would deliver error-free results whereas that same reconciliation when handled, even in part, by human employees is prone to mistakes. "Can you maintain better quality with AI? Yes, you can," Bhattacharyya said.

7. Better talent management Companies are using AI to improve many aspects of talent management, from streamlining the hiring process to rooting out bias in corporate communications. Writing about the growing use of AI in recruitment, independent consultant Katherine Jones said AI-enabled processes not only can save companies in hiring costs but also impact workforce productivity by successfully sourcing, screening and identifying top-tier candidates. As natural language processing tools have improved, companies are also using chatbots to provide job candidates with a personalized experience and mentor employees. Additionally, AI tools are being used to gauge employee sentiment, identify and retain high-performers, and determine equitable pay. Shervin Khodabandeh Shervin Khodabandeh