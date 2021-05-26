Top 9 types of machine learning algorithms, with cheat sheet

Model development is not a one-size-fits-all affair -- there are different types of machine learning algorithms for different business goals and data sets. For example, the relatively straightforward linear regression algorithm is easier to train and implement than other machine learning algorithms, but it may fail to add value to a model requiring complex predictions.

The nine machine learning algorithms that follow are among the most popular and commonly used to train enterprise models. The models each support different goals, range in user friendliness and use one or more of the following machine learning approaches: supervised learning, unsupervised learning, semi-supervised learning or reinforcement learning.

Unsupervised machine learning algorithms Unsupervised machine learning algorithms are not trained by data scientists. Instead, they use deep learning to identify patterns in data by combing through sets of unlabeled training data and observing correlations. Unsupervised learning models receive no information about what to look for in the data or which data features to examine. Apriori The Apriori algorithm, based on the Apriori principle, is most commonly used in market basket analysis to mine item sets and generate association rules. The algorithms check for a correlation between two items in a data set to determine if there's a positive or negative correlation between them. The Apriori algorithm is primed for sales teams that seek to notice which products customers are more likely to buy in combination with other products. If a high percentage of customers who purchase bread also purchase butter, the algorithm can conclude that purchase of A (bread) will often lead to purchase of B (butter). This can be cross-referenced in data sets, data points and purchase ratios. Apriori algorithms can also determine that purchase of A (bread) is only 10% likely to lead to the purchase of C (corn). Marketing teams can use this information to inform things like product placement strategies. Besides sales functions, Apriori algorithms are favored by e-commerce giants, like Amazon and Alibaba, but are also used to understand searcher intent by sites like Bing and Google to predict searches by correlating associated words. K-means clustering The K-means algorithm is an iterative method of sorting data points into groups based on similar characteristics. For example, a K-means cluster algorithm would sort web results for the word civic into groups relating to Honda Civic and civic as in municipal or civil. K-means clustering has a reputation for accurate, streamlined groupings processed in a relatively short period of time, compared to other algorithms. K-means clustering is popular among search engines to produce relevant information and enterprises looking to group user behaviors by connotative meaning, or IT performance monitoring.